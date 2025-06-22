Brendel Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,121 shares during the quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,762,522,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,492,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,199 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,230,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,571 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 11,720.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,577,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 3,752,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,007 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $458,904.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,592.37. This trade represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $16,852,118.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,535,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,379,150.88. This trade represents a 9.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,970 shares of company stock worth $42,406,693. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $101.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $149.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.98, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.45. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $107.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.11.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.09.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

