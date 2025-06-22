Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Sells 34,284 Shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 475,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,284 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $28,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BMY. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 14.8% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $46.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.77 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.40) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.