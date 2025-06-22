Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Sells 253,075 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 253,075 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $33,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 860,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,797,000 after buying an additional 226,246 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 21,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 19,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BAC. Cfra Research lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Phillip Securities raised Bank of America from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.69.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.0%

BAC stock opened at $45.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.07 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

