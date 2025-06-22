Madison Wealth Partners Inc Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 40 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT opened at $628.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $648.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $585.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $594.88.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.