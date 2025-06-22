Center for Financial Planning Inc. Sells 72 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,092 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. The trade was a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $324.00 target price (down previously from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.79.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $286.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.84. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

