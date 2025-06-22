iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,607,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,896,969,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,852,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,509,189,000 after buying an additional 1,885,907 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,902,980,000 after buying an additional 338,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,485,000 after buying an additional 183,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,566,000 after buying an additional 476,796 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $596.66 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $585.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $576.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $582.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

