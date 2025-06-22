PFG Investments LLC Sells 2,153 Shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

PFG Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,969 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,812,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,011,796,000 after buying an additional 9,174,682 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,292,989,000 after buying an additional 5,348,790 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,690,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $519,230,000 after buying an additional 3,563,942 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $284,283,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $93.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.88 and a 200 day moving average of $94.57.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

