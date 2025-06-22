Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 3,330 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winebrenner Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of MO opened at $59.60 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $61.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.60.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.