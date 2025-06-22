Cross Staff Investments Inc Boosts Holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Cross Staff Investments Inc increased its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises about 1.0% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Glenview Trust co boosted its stake in American Tower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC raised its position in American Tower by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $217.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $172.51 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The company has a market capitalization of $101.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.65 and a 200 day moving average of $203.34.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.81%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

