Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) is Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s 5th Largest Position

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,935 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 3.1% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Elefante Mark B acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 98,216 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,561,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,096,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter valued at $1,840,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Stryker by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $375.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $374.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $143.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Corporation has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. BTIG Research set a $403.00 target price on shares of Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.