Theta Fuel (TFUEL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.13 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $208.72 million and $4.13 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Cronos (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00016278 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000131 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00004545 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00001883 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00003689 BTC.
- Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000583 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000157 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000406 BTC.
- Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00000946 BTC.
About Theta Fuel
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,980,625,707 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Theta Fuel
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.