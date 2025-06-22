Gnosis Price Hits $99.55 (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Gnosis has a market cap of $262.67 million and $4.72 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for $99.55 or 0.00100069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis launched on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 2,999,935 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,638,665 tokens. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io.

Gnosis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

