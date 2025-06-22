Energi Price Reaches $0.0358 on Major Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 38.1% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0358 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $3.54 million and $238.04 thousand worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00016278 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00004545 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 98,771,320 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

