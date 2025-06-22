Bittensor Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.67 Billion (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 22nd. Bittensor has a total market cap of $2.67 billion and $198.33 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bittensor has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for $300.33 or 0.00301906 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $99,526.69 or 1.00047807 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $99,352.27 or 0.99872469 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Bittensor

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 8,873,883 tokens. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official website is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor.

Buying and Selling Bittensor

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Bittensor platform. Bittensor has a current supply of 8,873,883. The last known price of Bittensor is 312.96557065 USD and is down -8.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $164,495,679.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

