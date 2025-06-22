World Equity Group Inc. Has $456,000 Position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

World Equity Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the quarter. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,872,000. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 31,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.3% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.75.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $115.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.37. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.21 and a 52-week high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.91.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.32%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

