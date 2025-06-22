GAM Holding AG Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Bell Bank lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth $758,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DE stock opened at $520.66 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $533.78. The stock has a market cap of $141.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $495.13 and a 200-day moving average of $470.66.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Melius Research raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Argus set a $510.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.19.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

