CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,382 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.1% of CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.35, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,383.70. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,134 shares of company stock worth $163,760,949 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $249.99 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.50 and a 1 year high of $265.43. The company has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $220.48 and its 200 day moving average is $212.46.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.09.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

