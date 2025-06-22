Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Acquired by Ewa LLC

Ewa LLC grew its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,064 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Ewa LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total transaction of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,014,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,489,182.32. This trade represents a 10.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 849,134 shares of company stock worth $163,760,949. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.09.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $249.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 93.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.50 and a 52-week high of $265.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.39%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

