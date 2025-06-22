Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Boosted by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.2% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $177.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.35 and its 200-day moving average is $175.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The company has a market cap of $71.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

