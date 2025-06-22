Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Southern by 400.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Elequin Capital LP grew its position in shares of Southern by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.35. Southern Company has a 12 month low of $76.96 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $97.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s payout ratio is 70.64%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

