Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 85,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,214,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 98,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,263,000 after buying an additional 13,052 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 64,569 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,482.42. This represents a 8.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 3,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $393,458.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,202,341.98. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,404 shares of company stock worth $5,572,867 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.92.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $123.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.33. The company has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $144.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.