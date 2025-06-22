Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Raises Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 195.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of RDVY opened at $60.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.72. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.2544 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.