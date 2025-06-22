Dividend Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 21st

Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Johnson & Johnson, PepsiCo, and Merck & Co., Inc. are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders in the form of regular cash payments, typically on a quarterly basis. These payouts—known as dividends—provide investors with a steady income stream while they hold the stock. Because dividend-paying firms are often well-established and financially stable, these stocks can also help reduce overall portfolio volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.81. 36,250,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,789,855. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.36. 23,672,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,283,487. Chevron has a 52-week low of $132.04 and a 52-week high of $168.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.72. The firm has a market cap of $260.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.81. 22,591,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,022,556. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.63. The firm has a market cap of $360.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of PEP remained flat at $129.07 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,843,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,807,944. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $127.75 and a 1-year high of $180.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.06. The firm has a market cap of $176.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.24. 33,825,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,058,098. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $134.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.52. The firm has a market cap of $198.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41.

