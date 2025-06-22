Inlight Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,788 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Inlight Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,788 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 0.9% of Inlight Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Inlight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 20,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,282.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 666,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after buying an additional 618,117 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,922,000 after buying an additional 123,543 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,148,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,760,000 after buying an additional 4,938,209 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $23.97 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 124.64%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

