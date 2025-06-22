Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 15,828 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,828 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 2.7% of Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Obermeyer Wealth Partners boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 15.2%

BATS IEFA opened at $80.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $135.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

