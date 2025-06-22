Augur (REP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $95.75 Thousand

Augur (REP) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Augur has a total market capitalization of $7.51 million and approximately $95.75 thousand worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Augur has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Augur token can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00000685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000035 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99,556.75 or 0.99853266 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99,351.83 or 0.99647734 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
About Augur
Augur launched on November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Augur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
