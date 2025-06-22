Wrapped XDC 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $449.37 Thousand (WXDC)

Wrapped XDC (WXDC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Wrapped XDC has a total market capitalization of $8.47 million and approximately $449.37 thousand worth of Wrapped XDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped XDC coin can now be bought for $0.0557 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped XDC has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99,556.75 or 0.99853266 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99,351.83 or 0.99647734 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Wrapped XDC Profile

Wrapped XDC’s total supply is 151,985,066 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped XDC is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped XDC’s official website is www.xdc.org. Wrapped XDC’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official. Wrapped XDC’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin.

Wrapped XDC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XDC (WXDC) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped XDC has a current supply of 151,680,954.32417902. The last known price of Wrapped XDC is 0.05786314 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $473,826.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.xdc.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped XDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped XDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

