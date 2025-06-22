Venus USDC Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week (vUSDC)

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Venus USDC has a total market cap of $121.31 million and $117.30 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for about $0.0257 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,723,613,516 tokens. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus USDC is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Venus USDC

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,704,433,615.60997432. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.0256822 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

