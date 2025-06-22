Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Reduces Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,668 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.7% of Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,721,882,000. Amundi increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,313,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,918 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $527,053,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 20,700.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,262,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $501,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,068 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,041,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,076 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $151.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $211.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.91.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on QCOM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $486,951.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,711.90. The trade was a 6.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 423,464 shares of company stock worth $8,135,164. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.