Westhampton Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY)

Westhampton Capital LLC decreased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. 1858 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $4,318,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 59,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.1%

BMY stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.33. The stock has a market cap of $95.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average is $54.32.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 87.62% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.40) EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP Samit Hirawat bought 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.58 per share, with a total value of $202,215.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,548.54. This trade represents a 5.36% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

