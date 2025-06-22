Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,162 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 2.1% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $32,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 18,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,330,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Price Performance

FI stock opened at $162.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.46 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Gelb sold 5,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $904,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,600. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam L. Rosman sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $403,628.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,577,901.80. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FI shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Fiserv from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Sunday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.