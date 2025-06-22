Center for Financial Planning Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 73.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.0% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $55,000. Running Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.1% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 52,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,114,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 14,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,367,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 101,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,887,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.38, for a total value of $458,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,852.74. The trade was a 11.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.14, for a total value of $140,120.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,682.96. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.08.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

ADP stock opened at $306.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.94. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.27 and a 1-year high of $329.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $124.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.09. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 77.33% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.05%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

