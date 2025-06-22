Atticus Wealth Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $628.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $648.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $585.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $594.88.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

