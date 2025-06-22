Atticus Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.5% of Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $310.13 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $212.12 and a one year high of $317.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $305.94 and a 200 day moving average of $277.21. The company has a market capitalization of $101.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

