iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Constellation Investments Inc.

Constellation Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,174,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 31.4% of Constellation Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Constellation Investments Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $660,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

IVV stock opened at $596.66 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $576.75 and its 200-day moving average is $582.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

