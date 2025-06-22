McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,725,190,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 39,039.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,497,919 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,092,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,982 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $703,074,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,935,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,570,511,000 after acquiring an additional 895,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MCD. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price target on McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $324.00 price target (down from $329.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total transaction of $295,850.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This trade represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.0%

MCD stock opened at $286.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $310.55 and its 200-day moving average is $302.84. The company has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. McDonald’s Corporation has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

