Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $7.38 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,200 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.98.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC opened at $75.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day moving average of $72.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $245.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.16. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

