605 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2025

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:VFree Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 605 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 377.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $338.04 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.74.

Visa (NYSE:VGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Several research firms have commented on V. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.80.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total value of $3,020,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,186.28. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,098 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,526 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

