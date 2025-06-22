SK Wealth Management LLC Purchases 277 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SK Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $293.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $282.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $236.42 and a one year high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

