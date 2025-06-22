165 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Bought by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 18.0% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $6,022,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total value of $549,372.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,844.40. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total transaction of $85,417.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,394.75. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,513 shares of company stock worth $23,166,463. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MA opened at $532.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $559.72 and a 200-day moving average of $544.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $485.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

MA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

