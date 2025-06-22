Ewa LLC Has $638,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Ewa LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Ewa LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $61.67 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average is $57.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

