Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $791,000 Position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $222.35 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Argus raised Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.