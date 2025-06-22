Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its position in Union Pacific by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.74.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.2%

UNP opened at $222.35 on Friday. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.91.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

