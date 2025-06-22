Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Buys 164 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.8% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 1,671 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $322.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.01, a PEG ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $306.22 and a 200-day moving average of $331.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total value of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,940,195.80. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 833,509 shares of company stock worth $278,648,925. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial downgraded Tesla to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.67.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

