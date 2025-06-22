PAID Network (PAID) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $8.56 Million

PAID Network (PAID) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $8.56 million and approximately $24.62 thousand worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PAID Network has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. One PAID Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100,667.46 or 1.01232875 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100,602.97 or 1.01168017 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 589,686,915 tokens and its circulating supply is 497,987,683 tokens. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

PAID Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. PAID has a current supply of 589,686,914.6 with 497,987,683.25 in circulation. The last known price of PAID is 0.01800251 USD and is down -4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $16,070.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

