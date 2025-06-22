Binance Staked SOL Price Reaches $136.62 (BNSOL)

Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, Binance Staked SOL has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. One Binance Staked SOL token can now be bought for $136.62 or 0.00137388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Staked SOL has a market cap of $1.16 billion and $5.24 million worth of Binance Staked SOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Binance Staked SOL alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100,667.46 or 1.01232875 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100,602.97 or 1.01168017 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Binance Staked SOL Profile

Binance Staked SOL was first traded on September 10th, 2024. Binance Staked SOL’s total supply is 8,461,294 tokens. Binance Staked SOL’s official Twitter account is @binance. The official website for Binance Staked SOL is www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.

Buying and Selling Binance Staked SOL

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance Staked SOL (BNSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Binance Staked SOL has a current supply of 8,461,293.45278123. The last known price of Binance Staked SOL is 144.09605511 USD and is down -3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $2,818,478.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.com/en/solana-staking.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Staked SOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Staked SOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Staked SOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Staked SOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Staked SOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.