7,925 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on GEV. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on GE Vernova from $381.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $499.00 price objective (up from $399.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.39.

GE Vernova Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $486.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $425.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.90. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $150.01 and a 52 week high of $500.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.97.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.