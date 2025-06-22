Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $32.10 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,490,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,924 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 16.1% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $32,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $18.53 and a one year high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

