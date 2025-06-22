Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,193 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. EWA LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 89.8% in the first quarter. EWA LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 18,975 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 23,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.71. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

