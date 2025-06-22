Promising Ecommerce Stocks To Watch Now – June 21st

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, GameStop, W.W. Grainger, and BellRing Brands are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares in companies that conduct most of their retail operations online, including digital marketplaces, direct-to-consumer brands, and payment processors. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the growing market for internet-based shopping and evolving consumer behavior. Their performance typically tracks trends in technology adoption, digital marketing strategies, and global supply-chain efficiencies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.16. 20,513,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,967,532. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.15. The company has a market capitalization of $767.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a twelve month low of $66.55 and a twelve month high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

NYSE CL traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.85. 9,572,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,794,174. The company has a market cap of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $109.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CL

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of GME traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,929,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,769,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 8.39 and a quick ratio of 7.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $35.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.98 and a beta of -0.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded down $7.16 on Friday, hitting $1,035.51. 392,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,154. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,053.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,047.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $888.75 and a one year high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GWW

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Shares of BRBR stock traded down $1.98 on Friday, hitting $58.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,974,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,373. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $80.67. The firm has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRBR

See Also